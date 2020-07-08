6458 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

You won't be disappointed! Beautifully appointed home with canal view and located just minutes from shopping and dining. Community pool and playground are steps away. Excellent condition, gorgeous wood floors, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and elegant floor tile. Eastern oriented backyard with over sized patio is perfect for morning coffee with amazing sunrises and shaded evenings on hot summer days. One guest bedroom and full bath down stairs. Carpet, window screens, roof and gutters replaced 2017. This property is a very good value! Showings begin May 26.