6408 White Oaks Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautifully maintained home in Frisco's Plantation Estates on a large lot in a cul-de-sac! Spacious family room has large windows and a corner fireplace. Open, bright kitchen with abundant cabinetry and an island. Kitchen and breakfast room overlook the large backyard. Great-sized master bedroom, and master bath with dual sinks, a garden tub, and a separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath as well. Walking distance to community pool & playground. Highly sought after Frisco ISD, and convenient to major roads.