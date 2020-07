Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

STUNNING UPDATED 5 BEDROOM HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PRESERVE SECTION OF HUNTERS CREEK! located conveniently on the SE corner of Frisco at the borders of Plano and McKinney. Gorgeous neighborhood pool with lazy river. Real hardwood floors installed throughout the first floor. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. SS appliances. Frame less shower glass door, and more. downstairs study room and master bedroom. upstairs all bedrooms and media rooms.