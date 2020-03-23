6304 Charleston Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in a quiet neighborhood in popular Plantation Resort in family friendly Frisco! Walking distance to great Frisco ISD schools. Granite countertops, laminate and tile flooring throughout, gas log fireplace. Large Room sizes, Lots of windows for natural light. Huge kitchen looks out to fenced, private, low maintenance sideyard. Access to the association swimming pool and other community amenities is included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. (Each applicant 18 or over must complete TXR 2003 Residential Lease Application and submit it and the $50 application fee in cash or certified check made payable to Shelley Nunley LLC)