Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6304 Charleston Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

6304 Charleston Drive

6304 Charleston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6304 Charleston Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful, spacious and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in a quiet neighborhood in popular Plantation Resort in family friendly Frisco! Walking distance to great Frisco ISD schools. Granite countertops, laminate and tile flooring throughout, gas log fireplace. Large Room sizes, Lots of windows for natural light. Huge kitchen looks out to fenced, private, low maintenance sideyard. Access to the association swimming pool and other community amenities is included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. (Each applicant 18 or over must complete TXR 2003 Residential Lease Application and submit it and the $50 application fee in cash or certified check made payable to Shelley Nunley LLC)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Charleston Drive have any available units?
6304 Charleston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6304 Charleston Drive have?
Some of 6304 Charleston Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Charleston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Charleston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Charleston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6304 Charleston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6304 Charleston Drive offer parking?
No, 6304 Charleston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6304 Charleston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Charleston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Charleston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6304 Charleston Drive has a pool.
Does 6304 Charleston Drive have accessible units?
No, 6304 Charleston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Charleston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6304 Charleston Drive has units with dishwashers.

