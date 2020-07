Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home on corner lot in Plantation Resort. This home boasts expensive wood look, flooring throughout it's inviting open living space. Enjoy cooking in the gorgeous kitchen with ample cabinets, lots of counter top space and an island. The split master retreat offers plenty of privacy with great amenities in the spacious bathroom and walk in closet. Enjoy the great outdoors on the patio with retractable awning that's perfect for entertainment.