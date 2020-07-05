6072 Wallis Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Beautifully maintained 5 beds, 4 baths Frisco home with easy access to Dallas North Tollway and in highly desired Frisco schools! Great Curb appeal. Grand & open entry with tile floors. Great Study w French Doors.

Formal dining perfect for entertaining. Fabulous open floor plan. Large family room with fireplace.

Spacious kitchen with tile floors, gas cook top, large granite island, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Huge master, study and 2nd bdrm down with full bath. Upstairs bedroom with private bath, together with large game room and three additional bedrooms upstairs. Easy and short commute to Frisco library, Costco, stonebriar mall, legacy west, Chase and Toyota header quarter.