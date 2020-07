Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Utterly charming Glen Cove floor plan for lease. Two bed-Two bath, Roomy living-dining, plus a large feels-like-home kitchen with plenty of storage, gas cooking, and a perfect breakfast nook overlooking front garden. Washer-Dryer-Fridge included. Spacious master with ensuite, including walk-in closets, dual sinks, and plenty of space. Nice Fenced Backyard with screened-in back patio. This is a great opportunity to live in a beautiful Del Webb community with all the amenities.