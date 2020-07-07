All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5997 Coral Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5997 Coral Ridge Court
Last updated May 15 2020 at 10:03 AM

5997 Coral Ridge Court

5997 Coral Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5997 Coral Ridge Court, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous 5-4-2 two story home For Lease in Frisco ISD. Recent 2018 updates include new carpet, wood floors, interior painting throughout, updated backsplash and stainless steel gas cooktop. New roof and downstairs AC unit replaced in 2017. 8' fenced was re-stained in Sept 2017. The open floor plan boasts elegant stacked formals which open up to a spacious living area and floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Master suite and study with french doors are downstairs with the game room, media room and four large bedrooms upstairs. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5997 Coral Ridge Court have any available units?
5997 Coral Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5997 Coral Ridge Court have?
Some of 5997 Coral Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5997 Coral Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5997 Coral Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5997 Coral Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 5997 Coral Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5997 Coral Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 5997 Coral Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 5997 Coral Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5997 Coral Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5997 Coral Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 5997 Coral Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5997 Coral Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5997 Coral Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5997 Coral Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5997 Coral Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District