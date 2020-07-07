5997 Coral Ridge Court

Amenities

Gorgeous 5-4-2 two story home For Lease in Frisco ISD. Recent 2018 updates include new carpet, wood floors, interior painting throughout, updated backsplash and stainless steel gas cooktop. New roof and downstairs AC unit replaced in 2017. 8' fenced was re-stained in Sept 2017. The open floor plan boasts elegant stacked formals which open up to a spacious living area and floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Master suite and study with french doors are downstairs with the game room, media room and four large bedrooms upstairs. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools.