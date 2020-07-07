All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5942 Tascate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5942 Tascate Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

5942 Tascate Drive

5942 Tascate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5942 Tascate Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Amazing view of a beautiful lake. After a long day of at work, return home to a relaxing walk around the lake. Open floor plan. FRISCO ISD. It offers four super sized bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, study, game room and media room. Master bath has JACUZZZI tub and huge closet. Many upgrades include quality ceramic tile, granite countertops, large island, stainless steel appliances, 43 inch Cherry wood cabinets. Master suite on first level, bath w-separate tub shower, dual sinks & over sized closet. Nice covered patio overlooking sizable back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5942 Tascate Drive have any available units?
5942 Tascate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5942 Tascate Drive have?
Some of 5942 Tascate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5942 Tascate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5942 Tascate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5942 Tascate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5942 Tascate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5942 Tascate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5942 Tascate Drive offers parking.
Does 5942 Tascate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5942 Tascate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5942 Tascate Drive have a pool?
No, 5942 Tascate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5942 Tascate Drive have accessible units?
No, 5942 Tascate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5942 Tascate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5942 Tascate Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District