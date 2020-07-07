5942 Tascate Drive

Amenities

Amazing view of a beautiful lake. After a long day of at work, return home to a relaxing walk around the lake. Open floor plan. FRISCO ISD. It offers four super sized bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, study, game room and media room. Master bath has JACUZZZI tub and huge closet. Many upgrades include quality ceramic tile, granite countertops, large island, stainless steel appliances, 43 inch Cherry wood cabinets. Master suite on first level, bath w-separate tub shower, dual sinks & over sized closet. Nice covered patio overlooking sizable back yard.