Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5913 Dustin Trail

5913 Dustin Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5913 Dustin Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story on Corner lot with 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths with a great floor plan, Formal Living and Dinning Room. Kitchen includes Tile counters,back splash and flooring. Breakfast bar transition to nook with window seat. Both are open to Family room with wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan.Master bedroom with separate Shower, jetted tub and Tile flooring. Large grass yard with open patio.Community with jogging trails. Frisco ISD. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Pkwy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Dustin Trail have any available units?
5913 Dustin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5913 Dustin Trail have?
Some of 5913 Dustin Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 Dustin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Dustin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Dustin Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5913 Dustin Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5913 Dustin Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5913 Dustin Trail offers parking.
Does 5913 Dustin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Dustin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Dustin Trail have a pool?
No, 5913 Dustin Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Dustin Trail have accessible units?
No, 5913 Dustin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Dustin Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 Dustin Trail has units with dishwashers.

