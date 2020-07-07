5913 Dustin Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Single story on Corner lot with 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths with a great floor plan, Formal Living and Dinning Room. Kitchen includes Tile counters,back splash and flooring. Breakfast bar transition to nook with window seat. Both are open to Family room with wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan.Master bedroom with separate Shower, jetted tub and Tile flooring. Large grass yard with open patio.Community with jogging trails. Frisco ISD. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Pkwy