Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Very nice Home on Cul-de-sac with walk distance to park. Easy access to Dallas Tollway, Shopping center. Quite neighborhood. Fresh interior painting, one year carpet throughout, one year oven & microwave. One living area with french door could be study. Spacious Living room open to Kitchen & Nook. All Bedrooms & Huge Game room upstairs. Plan desk & island in Kitchen. Wood & tiles Floor, Light and Bright, Iron spindles, Cover patio, Sprinkler System, Covered Patio. Must see!!