5833 Palomino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Prime location in Frisco a minute from Dallas Tollway and New Dallas Cowboy's Training Center! Beautiful, Spacious & Immaculate 3 Bedrooms, 2 living and 2 dinning home. Walk in to spacious, full of natural light formal living-dinning area. Open Concept Kitchen with lots of storage, Island and new granite counters, brkfst nook and family room with fireplace. Relax in your large master suite with double sink, bathtub-separate shower and huge walk-in closet. All bedrooms are spacious. Great backyard or enjoy the jogging Trail, Greenbelt Neighborhood Park with Playground just a short walk. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Sporting Venues. Future Grand Park is right behind you! pets are case by case.