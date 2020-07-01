All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5833 Palomino Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5833 Palomino Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5833 Palomino Drive

5833 Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5833 Palomino Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prime location in Frisco a minute from Dallas Tollway and New Dallas Cowboy's Training Center! Beautiful, Spacious & Immaculate 3 Bedrooms, 2 living and 2 dinning home. Walk in to spacious, full of natural light formal living-dinning area. Open Concept Kitchen with lots of storage, Island and new granite counters, brkfst nook and family room with fireplace. Relax in your large master suite with double sink, bathtub-separate shower and huge walk-in closet. All bedrooms are spacious. Great backyard or enjoy the jogging Trail, Greenbelt Neighborhood Park with Playground just a short walk. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Sporting Venues. Future Grand Park is right behind you! pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 Palomino Drive have any available units?
5833 Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5833 Palomino Drive have?
Some of 5833 Palomino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5833 Palomino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5833 Palomino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5833 Palomino Drive offers parking.
Does 5833 Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5833 Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Palomino Drive have a pool?
No, 5833 Palomino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5833 Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 5833 Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5833 Palomino Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District