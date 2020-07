Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace oven

4 bed 2 bath and 2 living room single home built in 1993 off Preston and Lebanon, master suite has skylight, wood burning fireplace and fenced backyard, island in kitchen and tons of built-in cabinets, AC unit replaced July 2014, Laminate floor in bedrooms and living rooms, one mile away from Frisco Mall and close to everything!