5769 Kerry Drive

Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in gated RICHWOODS community located between Coit & Independence off Sam Rayburn Tollway. 5 bedrms and 4 bath, perfect home for a growing family with plethora of upgrades like Plantation shutters, solid hardwood flooring, media rm, game-rm and Study.Amazing kitchen with master quartz counter and granite side counters, ss appl., gas cooktop and custom cabinets. Master ste features jetted tub double vanities, his and her’s walk in closets. Fenced backyard with kids swing and slide set. 2 car garage accessible from alley. Free access to community resort style pool with waterslide, Clubhouse, full-fledged gym with 2 activity rooms, other outdoor games and kids play areas, pets park.