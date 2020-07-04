All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5769 Kerry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5769 Kerry Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:34 AM

5769 Kerry Drive

5769 Kerry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5769 Kerry Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in gated RICHWOODS community located between Coit & Independence off Sam Rayburn Tollway. 5 bedrms and 4 bath, perfect home for a growing family with plethora of upgrades like Plantation shutters, solid hardwood flooring, media rm, game-rm and Study.Amazing kitchen with master quartz counter and granite side counters, ss appl., gas cooktop and custom cabinets. Master ste features jetted tub double vanities, his and her’s walk in closets. Fenced backyard with kids swing and slide set. 2 car garage accessible from alley. Free access to community resort style pool with waterslide, Clubhouse, full-fledged gym with 2 activity rooms, other outdoor games and kids play areas, pets park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5769 Kerry Drive have any available units?
5769 Kerry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5769 Kerry Drive have?
Some of 5769 Kerry Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5769 Kerry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5769 Kerry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5769 Kerry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5769 Kerry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5769 Kerry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5769 Kerry Drive offers parking.
Does 5769 Kerry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5769 Kerry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5769 Kerry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5769 Kerry Drive has a pool.
Does 5769 Kerry Drive have accessible units?
No, 5769 Kerry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5769 Kerry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5769 Kerry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District