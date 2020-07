5765 Red Hill Lane

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED ENTERTAINER'S HOME WITH POOL, SPA & LARGE GRASSY YARD IN PRESTIGIOUS GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF STARWOOD!! FRESHLY PAINTED IN GRAYS & WHITES. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SOARING CEILINGS & LUXURIOUS HAND SCRAPED HARD WOODS THROUGHOUT 1ST FLOOR & STAIRS. GORGEOUS CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH COMMERCIAL GRADE VIKING 6 BURNER RANGE, BUILT-IN SUB ZERO FRIDGE & WINE FRIDGE IN ISLAND OVERLOOKS LARGE FAMILY ROOM. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH BAY WINDOW & POOL DOOR. PRIVATE STUDY. SPACIOUS GAME ROOM AND 3 LARGE SECONDARY ROOMS UPSTAIRS. IN HOME AUDIO. PRIVATE BACK YARD OASIS WITH SPARKLING POOL, SPA, WATERFALL & COVERED PATIO. COMMUNITY HAS POOL, CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER & LIGHTED TENNIS. HIGHLY RATED FRISCO ISD SCHOOLS!