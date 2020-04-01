All apartments in Frisco
5629 Lightfoot Lane
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:02 AM

5629 Lightfoot Lane

5629 Lightfoot Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5629 Lightfoot Ln, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Make this distinctive NE facing, 2 Story 5 bedroom,4 bath Home Yours in Frisco ISD! This elegant home features hardwood floors, large game room, study with french doors & formal dining, open living room with high ceilings! Media wired for projector and surround sound speakers. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops & custom cabinets with a lot of storage and a wall of windows with lots of natural light, & gas fireplace! Master & guest bedroom plus study down. Master features a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub, & separate shower. HOA includes front lawn care. Phillips Creek Ranch offers state of the art amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

