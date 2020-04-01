5629 Lightfoot Lane

Amenities
Make this distinctive NE facing, 2 Story 5 bedroom,4 bath Home Yours in Frisco ISD! This elegant home features hardwood floors, large game room, study with french doors & formal dining, open living room with high ceilings! Media wired for projector and surround sound speakers. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops & custom cabinets with a lot of storage and a wall of windows with lots of natural light, & gas fireplace! Master & guest bedroom plus study down. Master features a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub, & separate shower. HOA includes front lawn care. Phillips Creek Ranch offers state of the art amenities.