5619 Miramar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meticulously maintained EXECUTIVE home across from a private park in prestigious, gated community. AMAZING FLOOR PLAN!! Hardwoods in main living areas. Entry flanked by private Study and Dining room. Kit has Granite, gas cook top, Sub-Zero, SS appliances, DBL ovens. Kit opens to large den with built-in's FP w_gas logs and wall of windows viewing arbor, stone patio, fountain. MST has his & her WIC, separate vanities. Beautiful hardwood stairs. Two bedrooms up with connecting bath. Two 2019 large flat screen TVs included, one in DEN another wall mounted TV in MSTR. Fabulous private back yard. Most square footage down. Great custom finishes! Pets considered on a case by case basis.