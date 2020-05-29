All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:07 AM

5611 Lightfoot Lane

5611 Lightfoot Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5611 Lightfoot Ln, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
Value meets elegance and sophistication. This gorgeous 5 BR, 4 Bath home is Phillips Creek Ranch's premier builder - Village Homes with a fabulous layout. This stunning interior has immaculate and pristine upgrades including engineered hardwood floors, Juliet balcony, vaulted ceilings a very inviting fireplace and a covered backyard. Open concept kitchen has stylish cabinetry, SS appliances and nice island. Large luxurious Master en suite is compete with spa tubs, separate shower and dual sinks. Along with another bedroom and full bath also downstairs. A media room with a large flex space upstairs. Upstairs also has 3 rooms one with J J bath. Amenities include Community pool, playground, private lake and pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Lightfoot Lane have any available units?
5611 Lightfoot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 Lightfoot Lane have?
Some of 5611 Lightfoot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Lightfoot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Lightfoot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Lightfoot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5611 Lightfoot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5611 Lightfoot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Lightfoot Lane offers parking.
Does 5611 Lightfoot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Lightfoot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Lightfoot Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5611 Lightfoot Lane has a pool.
Does 5611 Lightfoot Lane have accessible units?
No, 5611 Lightfoot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Lightfoot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 Lightfoot Lane has units with dishwashers.

