5611 Lightfoot Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub media room

Value meets elegance and sophistication. This gorgeous 5 BR, 4 Bath home is Phillips Creek Ranch's premier builder - Village Homes with a fabulous layout. This stunning interior has immaculate and pristine upgrades including engineered hardwood floors, Juliet balcony, vaulted ceilings a very inviting fireplace and a covered backyard. Open concept kitchen has stylish cabinetry, SS appliances and nice island. Large luxurious Master en suite is compete with spa tubs, separate shower and dual sinks. Along with another bedroom and full bath also downstairs. A media room with a large flex space upstairs. Upstairs also has 3 rooms one with J J bath. Amenities include Community pool, playground, private lake and pond.