Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5529 Crimson Oaks Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5529 Crimson Oaks Drive

5529 Crimson Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5529 Crimson Oaks Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home located in the exceptional Frisco ISD. The home has wood floors downstairs with tile in all wet areas, new carpeting upstairs excecpt in the media room. There are 4 large bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath. The master suite is downstairs with large master bath area, separate vanities and a jetted garden tub. The kitchen has beautiful granite and new appliances dishwasher, cook top and microwave. This spacious house includes a formal living room with an adjacent formal dining or study enclosed with French doors. In close proximity, is Stronebriar Mall, Collin County College, and numerous entertainment opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive have any available units?
5529 Crimson Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive have?
Some of 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5529 Crimson Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5529 Crimson Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

