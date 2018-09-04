5529 Crimson Oaks Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home located in the exceptional Frisco ISD. The home has wood floors downstairs with tile in all wet areas, new carpeting upstairs excecpt in the media room. There are 4 large bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath. The master suite is downstairs with large master bath area, separate vanities and a jetted garden tub. The kitchen has beautiful granite and new appliances dishwasher, cook top and microwave. This spacious house includes a formal living room with an adjacent formal dining or study enclosed with French doors. In close proximity, is Stronebriar Mall, Collin County College, and numerous entertainment opportunities.