Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5411 Highflyer Hills Trail
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:28 AM

5411 Highflyer Hills Trail

5411 Highflyer Hills Trl · No Longer Available
Location

5411 Highflyer Hills Trl, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
volleyball court
Available from 10-30-19!!Stunning 4B 4B home with high ceilings and curved staircase. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Hardwood flooring the first floor. Convenient home office with double doors. Stylish 42 inch raised panel painted kitchen cabinets. Beautiful stone fireplace with cedar mantel in great room. Private owner’s suite with spacious luxury bath. Has upstairs game and media room with bar area. Nice backyard. HOA amenities include 18+ miles of paved and view-soaked hike and bike trails, a junior Olympic lap pool as well as a children’s beach-entry pool and a fitness center. sand volleyball court, grills, patio swings and a fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail have any available units?
5411 Highflyer Hills Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail have?
Some of 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Highflyer Hills Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail offer parking?
No, 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail has a pool.
Does 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail have accessible units?
No, 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5411 Highflyer Hills Trail has units with dishwashers.

