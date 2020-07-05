5325 Breckenridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Exquisite one story with gorgeous pool & yard on private cul de sac in guarded gated community. Home offers wood floors, plantation shutters, high ceilings with crown molding, custom built ins & plenty of storage. Oversized open kitchen with granite, abundance of natural light & darling window seat. Large family room perfect for entertaining. Elegant formal living & dining areas. Nice sized bedrooms with 3 full baths. Covered back patio overlooks beautiful large sparkling pool with spa. 3 car garage. Great location & community offers pool, fitness center, lighted tennis & basketball courts & much more. MUST SEE won't last!