Location

5325 Breckenridge Court, Frisco, TX 75034
Starwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Exquisite one story with gorgeous pool & yard on private cul de sac in guarded gated community. Home offers wood floors, plantation shutters, high ceilings with crown molding, custom built ins & plenty of storage. Oversized open kitchen with granite, abundance of natural light & darling window seat. Large family room perfect for entertaining. Elegant formal living & dining areas. Nice sized bedrooms with 3 full baths. Covered back patio overlooks beautiful large sparkling pool with spa. 3 car garage. Great location & community offers pool, fitness center, lighted tennis & basketball courts & much more. MUST SEE won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Breckenridge Court have any available units?
5325 Breckenridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Breckenridge Court have?
Some of 5325 Breckenridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Breckenridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Breckenridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Breckenridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Breckenridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5325 Breckenridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 5325 Breckenridge Court offers parking.
Does 5325 Breckenridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Breckenridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Breckenridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Breckenridge Court has a pool.
Does 5325 Breckenridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5325 Breckenridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Breckenridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Breckenridge Court has units with dishwashers.

