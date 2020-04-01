All apartments in Frisco
5169 Rolling Hills Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 3:52 AM

5169 Rolling Hills Drive

5169 Rolling Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5169 Rolling Hills Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impressive home in desirable Waterstone Community of Frisco! Attractive single-story home with three bedroom+study and three full baths. Stylish large ceramic tile throughout living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Formal Dining Room with bay window. Family room has vaulted ceilings & beautiful gas log fireplace. French doors lead to the study. Stainless Steel appliances in this Island kitchen with lots of counter space & cabinets adjacent to the breakfast nook area. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share Jack & Jill bath. Beautiful curb appeal, plus nicely landscaped back yard with privacy fencing. Rear-entry three car garage with epoxy floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5169 Rolling Hills Drive have any available units?
5169 Rolling Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5169 Rolling Hills Drive have?
Some of 5169 Rolling Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5169 Rolling Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5169 Rolling Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5169 Rolling Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5169 Rolling Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5169 Rolling Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5169 Rolling Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 5169 Rolling Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5169 Rolling Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5169 Rolling Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 5169 Rolling Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5169 Rolling Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 5169 Rolling Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5169 Rolling Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5169 Rolling Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

