5169 Rolling Hills Drive

Impressive home in desirable Waterstone Community of Frisco! Attractive single-story home with three bedroom+study and three full baths. Stylish large ceramic tile throughout living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Formal Dining Room with bay window. Family room has vaulted ceilings & beautiful gas log fireplace. French doors lead to the study. Stainless Steel appliances in this Island kitchen with lots of counter space & cabinets adjacent to the breakfast nook area. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share Jack & Jill bath. Beautiful curb appeal, plus nicely landscaped back yard with privacy fencing. Rear-entry three car garage with epoxy floor.