5125 Normandy Drive

Wonderful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom custom home with fabulous pool and spa on large lot in exclusive gated community. This property is a rare find with an outstanding floor plan and an ELEVATOR!!! Awesome finish out with lots of natural light, a gourmet granite kitchen with 8 gas burners, stainless steel appliances, wet bar and wrought iron gate wine cellar, exquisite trim detail in office, beautiful master suite with see-through fireplace to luxurious master bath, large game room with wet bar and media room (furniture in media room to stay). Great views of gorgeous backyard from almost every room.