5125 Normandy Drive
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:37 AM

5125 Normandy Drive

5125 Normandy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5125 Normandy Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Wonderful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom custom home with fabulous pool and spa on large lot in exclusive gated community. This property is a rare find with an outstanding floor plan and an ELEVATOR!!! Awesome finish out with lots of natural light, a gourmet granite kitchen with 8 gas burners, stainless steel appliances, wet bar and wrought iron gate wine cellar, exquisite trim detail in office, beautiful master suite with see-through fireplace to luxurious master bath, large game room with wet bar and media room (furniture in media room to stay). Great views of gorgeous backyard from almost every room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 Normandy Drive have any available units?
5125 Normandy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 Normandy Drive have?
Some of 5125 Normandy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 Normandy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5125 Normandy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 Normandy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5125 Normandy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5125 Normandy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5125 Normandy Drive offers parking.
Does 5125 Normandy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 Normandy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 Normandy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5125 Normandy Drive has a pool.
Does 5125 Normandy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5125 Normandy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 Normandy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 Normandy Drive has units with dishwashers.

