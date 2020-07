Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Golf course living! Home sits on corner lot and backs up to Tee 2. Open floor plan features newer carpet and several newer appliances. Eat in the kitchen at the breakfast bar or curl up in the living room this fall in front of the fireplace. Great location in central Frisco keeps you close to work, shopping, dining and entertainment!