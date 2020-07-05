All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard

4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
This lovely home awaits you with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has new flooring, fresh paint and new granite counter tops in the kitchen. The house features a large family room, eat-in kitchen area and a dinning room for your family to enjoy. Close to Preston Rd, Stonebriar Mall and many other stores and restaurants. Enjoy the community playground, tennis and basketball courts all year round. There is also a community pool for those hot summer days!! Come and take a look!! Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn care and sprinkler usage during warmer months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard have any available units?
4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard have?
Some of 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District