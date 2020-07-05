4917 Baton Rouge Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage new construction tennis court

This lovely home awaits you with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has new flooring, fresh paint and new granite counter tops in the kitchen. The house features a large family room, eat-in kitchen area and a dinning room for your family to enjoy. Close to Preston Rd, Stonebriar Mall and many other stores and restaurants. Enjoy the community playground, tennis and basketball courts all year round. There is also a community pool for those hot summer days!! Come and take a look!! Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn care and sprinkler usage during warmer months.