All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4708 Lotus Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4708 Lotus Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4708 Lotus Circle

4708 Lotus Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4708 Lotus Circle, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful ONE store home located on a CORNER lot in a CUL-DE-SAC. Fantastic floorplan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, separate study with french doors equipped with built in shelves. Lots of upgrades including plantation shutters throughout the home, hardwoods and marble flooring, upgraded BOB fence with iron detail, upgraded light fixtures. Spacious backyard with large patio and landscaping. Great location!!! Walking distance to schools and easy access to HWY 121. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE AND AC MAINTENANCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Lotus Circle have any available units?
4708 Lotus Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Lotus Circle have?
Some of 4708 Lotus Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Lotus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Lotus Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Lotus Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Lotus Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4708 Lotus Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Lotus Circle offers parking.
Does 4708 Lotus Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Lotus Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Lotus Circle have a pool?
No, 4708 Lotus Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Lotus Circle have accessible units?
No, 4708 Lotus Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Lotus Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Lotus Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District