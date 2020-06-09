4708 Lotus Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful ONE store home located on a CORNER lot in a CUL-DE-SAC. Fantastic floorplan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, separate study with french doors equipped with built in shelves. Lots of upgrades including plantation shutters throughout the home, hardwoods and marble flooring, upgraded BOB fence with iron detail, upgraded light fixtures. Spacious backyard with large patio and landscaping. Great location!!! Walking distance to schools and easy access to HWY 121. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE AND AC MAINTENANCE.