4700 Woodard Ln

A very beautiful home in gated community. This 3 Br, 2 Ba home offers a study room with tiled flooring on living area, kitchen, dining, study room and foyer. There are granite countertops and stainless steel appliances ( Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave included) There is a Large backyard with half court basketball and on a corner lot and covered patio. The Community has a swimming pool, playground and pond.

$50 application fee per adult ( 18+) $235 admin fee due at move-in, 1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee, Pets under 35lbs allowed. $250 pet fee per pet, max 2.