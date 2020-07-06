All apartments in Frisco
Location

4700 Woodard Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A very beautiful home in gated community. This 3 Br, 2 Ba home offers a study room with tiled flooring on living area, kitchen, dining, study room and foyer. There are granite countertops and stainless steel appliances ( Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave included) There is a Large backyard with half court basketball and on a corner lot and covered patio. The Community has a swimming pool, playground and pond.
$50 application fee per adult ( 18+) $235 admin fee due at move-in, 1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee, Pets under 35lbs allowed. $250 pet fee per pet, max 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Woodard Ln have any available units?
4700 Woodard Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Woodard Ln have?
Some of 4700 Woodard Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Woodard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Woodard Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Woodard Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4700 Woodard Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4700 Woodard Ln offer parking?
No, 4700 Woodard Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4700 Woodard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Woodard Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Woodard Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4700 Woodard Ln has a pool.
Does 4700 Woodard Ln have accessible units?
No, 4700 Woodard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Woodard Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 Woodard Ln has units with dishwashers.

