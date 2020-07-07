All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4589 Hearthstone Drive

4589 Hearthstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4589 Hearthstone Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained home close to park in sought-after Stewart Creek Estates. Great schools and excellent location only 3 mi from The Star - Dallas Cowboys new training facility. 4 BR with 3 full baths. Upstairs BR could be used as media or game room. Spacious loft with built in desk. House has lovely drive-up appeal. Great layout. Kitchen boasts rich dark wood cabs, Corian c-tops and gas cooktop. Open to LR with charming eat-in b-fast area. LR has lots of natural light and opens to inviting covered patio and beautifully landscaped yard. SS Fridge, washer and dryer, and outdoor patio furniture can stay. House freshly painted plus new laminate, water-proof flooring downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4589 Hearthstone Drive have any available units?
4589 Hearthstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4589 Hearthstone Drive have?
Some of 4589 Hearthstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4589 Hearthstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4589 Hearthstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4589 Hearthstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4589 Hearthstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4589 Hearthstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4589 Hearthstone Drive offers parking.
Does 4589 Hearthstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4589 Hearthstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4589 Hearthstone Drive have a pool?
No, 4589 Hearthstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4589 Hearthstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4589 Hearthstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4589 Hearthstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4589 Hearthstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

