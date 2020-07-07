4589 Hearthstone Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully maintained home close to park in sought-after Stewart Creek Estates. Great schools and excellent location only 3 mi from The Star - Dallas Cowboys new training facility. 4 BR with 3 full baths. Upstairs BR could be used as media or game room. Spacious loft with built in desk. House has lovely drive-up appeal. Great layout. Kitchen boasts rich dark wood cabs, Corian c-tops and gas cooktop. Open to LR with charming eat-in b-fast area. LR has lots of natural light and opens to inviting covered patio and beautifully landscaped yard. SS Fridge, washer and dryer, and outdoor patio furniture can stay. House freshly painted plus new laminate, water-proof flooring downstairs.