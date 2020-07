Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT! Would you just look at it……stunning inside and out! This home has recently been updated on the inside and looks amazing. The floorplan consists of four bedrooms, a family room, formal living and dining, as well as an eat in kitchen and two and a half baths. The property also has a back entrance garage with a very spacious backyard. Don’t miss out on this beautiful home! – Lawn service is included. MOVE IN TODAY!