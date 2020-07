Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Charming Address That Is Rich In Amenities & Features Study down , 3 BDRM's, 2.1 Baths, 2 LA's, Loft, + Versatile Room Off Master That Can Be Study, Nursery or TV Rm. Home Lends Itself To The Ultimate In Family Living! Amenities Include Stately Formals, Crown & Base Molding, HDWD'S, Spacious Culinary Center With Granite, Designer Backsplash, Elec.Cooktop, Breakfast Bar, Opening To Beautiful Fam. Rm With HDWD's, Custom Drapes. Lovely neighborhood.