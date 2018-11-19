4150 Newman Boulevard

Amenities

French country custom home on corner lot. Lrg entry opens to study w built ins & storage. DR w wine bar & grgous lighting. Kitchen w white cabnets, 6 burner cook top, lrg quartz island w dble farm sink, Sub Zero fridge, two dishwshrs, & brkfst nook w patio access. Walk in pantry & storage closet. FR is bright & open w concrete fireplace to ceiling. M BR & bath are a true retreat w quartz, dble sinks, soaking tub, huge shower, separate vanity & huge closet that has lrg mirror top dresser, chandelier & private utility room! Up are 4 large bedrms w full baths, another utility room, GR & MR. Huge bckyd w two patios. Homeowners enjoy a central plaza, pool, tennis & parks and are minutes from shopping and dining.