4150 Newman Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:14 AM

4150 Newman Boulevard

4150 Newman Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4150 Newman Blvd, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
tennis court
French country custom home on corner lot. Lrg entry opens to study w built ins & storage. DR w wine bar & grgous lighting. Kitchen w white cabnets, 6 burner cook top, lrg quartz island w dble farm sink, Sub Zero fridge, two dishwshrs, & brkfst nook w patio access. Walk in pantry & storage closet. FR is bright & open w concrete fireplace to ceiling. M BR & bath are a true retreat w quartz, dble sinks, soaking tub, huge shower, separate vanity & huge closet that has lrg mirror top dresser, chandelier & private utility room! Up are 4 large bedrms w full baths, another utility room, GR & MR. Huge bckyd w two patios. Homeowners enjoy a central plaza, pool, tennis & parks and are minutes from shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Newman Boulevard have any available units?
4150 Newman Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Newman Boulevard have?
Some of 4150 Newman Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Newman Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Newman Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Newman Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4150 Newman Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4150 Newman Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Newman Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4150 Newman Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 Newman Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Newman Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4150 Newman Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4150 Newman Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4150 Newman Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Newman Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 Newman Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

