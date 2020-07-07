4134 Constitution Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Welcome to this elegant 1 story home in the Herigate Lakes gated community. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Toll way and the Stonebriar Center. Walk into hardwood floors, tall ceilings and crown molding. Kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, double ovens and swing doors into the dining room that include french doors that open to additional porch area. Private master bedroom split from the secondary bedrooms with en suite bath, soaking tub and over sized walk in closet. Relaxing backyard with paved brick and sizable yard. Heritage Lakes amenity's include community pool, walking trails, club house and children's park!