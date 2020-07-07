All apartments in Frisco
Location

4134 Constitution Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this elegant 1 story home in the Herigate Lakes gated community. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Toll way and the Stonebriar Center. Walk into hardwood floors, tall ceilings and crown molding. Kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, double ovens and swing doors into the dining room that include french doors that open to additional porch area. Private master bedroom split from the secondary bedrooms with en suite bath, soaking tub and over sized walk in closet. Relaxing backyard with paved brick and sizable yard. Heritage Lakes amenity's include community pool, walking trails, club house and children's park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Constitution Drive have any available units?
4134 Constitution Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4134 Constitution Drive have?
Some of 4134 Constitution Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Constitution Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Constitution Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Constitution Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4134 Constitution Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4134 Constitution Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4134 Constitution Drive offers parking.
Does 4134 Constitution Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 Constitution Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Constitution Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4134 Constitution Drive has a pool.
Does 4134 Constitution Drive have accessible units?
No, 4134 Constitution Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Constitution Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4134 Constitution Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
