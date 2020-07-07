4060 Victory Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Highly desirable Heritage Lakes Community offers clubhouse, pool, lazy river, fitness center, golf course, tennis, playground and 24 hours guarded and gated entrance. One story home with large fenced backyard. The elegant domed entry of home leads to 3 beds separate from the large master suite with views of the backyard. Large kitchen with beautiful stone countertops with center island and breakfast room. Kids playroom can be a formal dining room. Separate office. The open great room has a gas fireplace. Huge master closet. Separate laundry room and a big pantry.