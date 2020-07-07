All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:39 PM

4060 Victory Drive

4060 Victory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4060 Victory Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Highly desirable Heritage Lakes Community offers clubhouse, pool, lazy river, fitness center, golf course, tennis, playground and 24 hours guarded and gated entrance. One story home with large fenced backyard. The elegant domed entry of home leads to 3 beds separate from the large master suite with views of the backyard. Large kitchen with beautiful stone countertops with center island and breakfast room. Kids playroom can be a formal dining room. Separate office. The open great room has a gas fireplace. Huge master closet. Separate laundry room and a big pantry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 Victory Drive have any available units?
4060 Victory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4060 Victory Drive have?
Some of 4060 Victory Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 Victory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4060 Victory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 Victory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4060 Victory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4060 Victory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4060 Victory Drive offers parking.
Does 4060 Victory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4060 Victory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 Victory Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4060 Victory Drive has a pool.
Does 4060 Victory Drive have accessible units?
No, 4060 Victory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 Victory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4060 Victory Drive has units with dishwashers.

