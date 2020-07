Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms home, plus one study down. It is in highly desirable location, hand scraped hardwood floors, large family room with fireplace, Open floor plan, updated light fixtures, kitchen with granite, Master bedroom down, big game room up, large coverd patio, gorgeous library, can use as bedroom too. This home has it all with great schools !!! No furniture come with house. Long item lease available .