3735 Neptune Circle

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This home is a must see located right in the heart of it all. It's awesome curb appeal offers a covered front porch and beautifully manicured landscaping. Not only does it have great curb appeal, the large backyard has an extended covered patio perfect for grilling and entertaining and a park like backyard. Huge kitchen with a gas stove, breakfast bar & over-sized breakfast area opens to the family room featuring a brick fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs, including the HUGE master suite which has space for private sitting area and a spa like bathroom with a garden tub, over-sized shower and walk in closet. Great location, Frisco ISD, Community pool, park and playground and much more! Stop by today!