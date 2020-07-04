All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3735 Neptune Circle
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:35 AM

3735 Neptune Circle

3735 Neptune Circle · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3735 Neptune Circle, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This home is a must see located right in the heart of it all. It's awesome curb appeal offers a covered front porch and beautifully manicured landscaping. Not only does it have great curb appeal, the large backyard has an extended covered patio perfect for grilling and entertaining and a park like backyard. Huge kitchen with a gas stove, breakfast bar & over-sized breakfast area opens to the family room featuring a brick fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs, including the HUGE master suite which has space for private sitting area and a spa like bathroom with a garden tub, over-sized shower and walk in closet. Great location, Frisco ISD, Community pool, park and playground and much more! Stop by today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 Neptune Circle have any available units?
3735 Neptune Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 Neptune Circle have?
Some of 3735 Neptune Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 Neptune Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3735 Neptune Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 Neptune Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3735 Neptune Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3735 Neptune Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3735 Neptune Circle offers parking.
Does 3735 Neptune Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3735 Neptune Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 Neptune Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3735 Neptune Circle has a pool.
Does 3735 Neptune Circle have accessible units?
No, 3735 Neptune Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 Neptune Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3735 Neptune Circle has units with dishwashers.

