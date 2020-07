Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Stunning Home Located In the gated community of Heritage Lakes . 9 hole Golf course, 24 Hr.Guarded Gate entrance. Clubhouse for events,Trails and Fitness Center, 2 Resort Style Pools With Lazy River. Great location with Golf and Lake View from your back yard. Fence is rod iron. New paint throughout. Move in ready.

Gorgeous study on first floor.

HOA fees are covered by Landlord.