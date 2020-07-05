3553 Navarro Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Charming 1 story in Stewart Creek Estates w washer, dryer and refrig! This gorgeous home has been meticulously maintained and been freshly painted. Enjoy a wonderful floor plan w a bright study, plantation shutters, generously sized family room w FP, and split master suite. The kitchen, which opens into the living and dining areas, includes an island and skylight that fills the space w natural light. Amazing location near Lebanon and Legacy.Close to The Star and all that Frisco and Plano have to offer. This home is in the highly desirable Frisco ISD. Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis. No cats permitted. NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 6,2020. AGENT VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE THROUGH JULY 5,2020, BY REQUEST.