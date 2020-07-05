All apartments in Frisco
3553 Navarro Way

3553 Navaro Way · No Longer Available
Location

3553 Navaro Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Charming 1 story in Stewart Creek Estates w washer, dryer and refrig! This gorgeous home has been meticulously maintained and been freshly painted. Enjoy a wonderful floor plan w a bright study, plantation shutters, generously sized family room w FP, and split master suite. The kitchen, which opens into the living and dining areas, includes an island and skylight that fills the space w natural light. Amazing location near Lebanon and Legacy.Close to The Star and all that Frisco and Plano have to offer. This home is in the highly desirable Frisco ISD. Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis. No cats permitted. NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 6,2020. AGENT VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE THROUGH JULY 5,2020, BY REQUEST.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 Navarro Way have any available units?
3553 Navarro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3553 Navarro Way have?
Some of 3553 Navarro Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 Navarro Way currently offering any rent specials?
3553 Navarro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 Navarro Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3553 Navarro Way is pet friendly.
Does 3553 Navarro Way offer parking?
Yes, 3553 Navarro Way offers parking.
Does 3553 Navarro Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3553 Navarro Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 Navarro Way have a pool?
No, 3553 Navarro Way does not have a pool.
Does 3553 Navarro Way have accessible units?
No, 3553 Navarro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 Navarro Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3553 Navarro Way has units with dishwashers.

