3439 Mayflower Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w 2 living areas and a study located in beautiful gated & guarded Heritage Lakes with pool, lazy river, lap pool, playground, 9 hole golf course, fishing lake, trails and clubhouse with work out room. Hardwood floors thru main areas and fresh carpet in bedrooms, plantation shutters, spacious master down has private bath updated with granite. Kitchen features warm upgraded cabinetry, GE Profile SS appliances, refrigerator, & gas cooktop. Game rm and all secondary bedrooms up. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Minutes SRT and DNT & many national headquarters. Landlord pays HOA. Pets case by case.