3439 Mayflower Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w 2 living areas and a study located in beautiful gated & guarded Heritage Lakes with pool, lazy river, lap pool, playground, 9 hole golf course, fishing lake, trails and clubhouse with work out room. Hardwood floors thru main areas and fresh carpet in bedrooms, plantation shutters, spacious master down has private bath updated with granite. Kitchen features warm upgraded cabinetry, GE Profile SS appliances, refrigerator, & gas cooktop. Game rm and all secondary bedrooms up. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Minutes SRT and DNT & many national headquarters. Landlord pays HOA. Pets case by case.