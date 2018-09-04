All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3439 Mayflower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3439 Mayflower Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:26 AM

3439 Mayflower Drive

3439 Mayflower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3439 Mayflower Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w 2 living areas and a study located in beautiful gated & guarded Heritage Lakes with pool, lazy river, lap pool, playground, 9 hole golf course, fishing lake, trails and clubhouse with work out room. Hardwood floors thru main areas and fresh carpet in bedrooms, plantation shutters, spacious master down has private bath updated with granite. Kitchen features warm upgraded cabinetry, GE Profile SS appliances, refrigerator, & gas cooktop. Game rm and all secondary bedrooms up. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Minutes SRT and DNT & many national headquarters. Landlord pays HOA. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Mayflower Drive have any available units?
3439 Mayflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 Mayflower Drive have?
Some of 3439 Mayflower Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Mayflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Mayflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Mayflower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3439 Mayflower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3439 Mayflower Drive offer parking?
No, 3439 Mayflower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3439 Mayflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3439 Mayflower Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Mayflower Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3439 Mayflower Drive has a pool.
Does 3439 Mayflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 3439 Mayflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Mayflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3439 Mayflower Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District