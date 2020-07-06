All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3433 Nation Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3433 Nation Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3433 Nation Dr

3433 Nation Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3433 Nation Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning property in Gated community with resort-style living! Soaring ceilings Plantation Shutters, Tiled Two Story Entry,
Formals, Wrought Iron Stairs, Dual Staircases, Double Crown Moldings, Butler's Pantry, Upgraded Cabinetry & Hardware,
Undermount Lighting, Stainless Appliances, Double Ovens, Breakfast Bar and Built in Desk. Double Mantle Wood Fireplace,
Electronic Shades, Designer Paint. Master Suite on first floor with Sitting Area, Jetted tub, Framed Mirrors, Large Closets. 1 additional on first floor, with 3rd living and 3 bedrooms on second floor. Pets case by case, 200.00 admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 Nation Dr have any available units?
3433 Nation Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3433 Nation Dr have?
Some of 3433 Nation Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 Nation Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3433 Nation Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 Nation Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3433 Nation Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3433 Nation Dr offer parking?
No, 3433 Nation Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3433 Nation Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 Nation Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 Nation Dr have a pool?
No, 3433 Nation Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3433 Nation Dr have accessible units?
No, 3433 Nation Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 Nation Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3433 Nation Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District