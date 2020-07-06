3433 Nation Dr

Amenities

Stunning property in Gated community with resort-style living! Soaring ceilings Plantation Shutters, Tiled Two Story Entry,

Formals, Wrought Iron Stairs, Dual Staircases, Double Crown Moldings, Butler's Pantry, Upgraded Cabinetry & Hardware,

Undermount Lighting, Stainless Appliances, Double Ovens, Breakfast Bar and Built in Desk. Double Mantle Wood Fireplace,

Electronic Shades, Designer Paint. Master Suite on first floor with Sitting Area, Jetted tub, Framed Mirrors, Large Closets. 1 additional on first floor, with 3rd living and 3 bedrooms on second floor. Pets case by case, 200.00 admin fee.