3298 Rembert Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking internet access media room

Like NEW-Never been leased-Cul-De-Sac, Stunning 5 bed,4 bath with Office,Game Room&Media Room,3 Car park, Huge covered Patio with outdoor kitchen, Direct access to Newman Elementary School with Back Yard Door. Open floor plan with hand scrapped wood floors and high ceilings.Kitchen has 36” gas cook top and large pantry. Refrigerator included. Kitchen equipped with under sink RO water filtration for great tasting water. EXTRA large Master bedroom. Additional Bedroom + Full bath downstairs. Energy efficient. Tankless water heater, Nest Thermostats, Wifi Sprinkler system.Whole house water softener system for shinier glassware, softer skin & hair. Convenient to Tollway, Dining and Shopping. Make this your new home!