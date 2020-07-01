All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3298 Rembert Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3298 Rembert Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3298 Rembert Drive

3298 Rembert Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3298 Rembert Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
internet access
media room
Like NEW-Never been leased-Cul-De-Sac, Stunning 5 bed,4 bath with Office,Game Room&Media Room,3 Car park, Huge covered Patio with outdoor kitchen, Direct access to Newman Elementary School with Back Yard Door. Open floor plan with hand scrapped wood floors and high ceilings.Kitchen has 36” gas cook top and large pantry. Refrigerator included. Kitchen equipped with under sink RO water filtration for great tasting water. EXTRA large Master bedroom. Additional Bedroom + Full bath downstairs. Energy efficient. Tankless water heater, Nest Thermostats, Wifi Sprinkler system.Whole house water softener system for shinier glassware, softer skin & hair. Convenient to Tollway, Dining and Shopping. Make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3298 Rembert Drive have any available units?
3298 Rembert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3298 Rembert Drive have?
Some of 3298 Rembert Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3298 Rembert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3298 Rembert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3298 Rembert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3298 Rembert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3298 Rembert Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3298 Rembert Drive offers parking.
Does 3298 Rembert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3298 Rembert Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3298 Rembert Drive have a pool?
No, 3298 Rembert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3298 Rembert Drive have accessible units?
No, 3298 Rembert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3298 Rembert Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3298 Rembert Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District