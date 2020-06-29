3200 Appalachian Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool

Stunning home in the prestigious Knolls of Frisco. Fabulous pool with a large covered patio & beautifully landscaped backyard. Bright & open formals perfect for entertaining. Family room features two story windows, elegant fireplace, decorative niches & great views of the pool. Gourmet kitchen w large granite island, white cabinets, Stainless appl, gas cooktop. Huge Master Suite with its own living area could be used as a study or for exercise. Master bath features jetted tub & walk in closet w custom closet system. Spacious sec bedrooms with walk in closets. Game room up. Great location walk to elementary school, close to shopping, dining and tollway. Pool maintenance & home security paid by owners.