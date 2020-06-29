All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3200 Appalachian Lane

3200 Appalachian Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Appalachian Ln, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
Stunning home in the prestigious Knolls of Frisco. Fabulous pool with a large covered patio & beautifully landscaped backyard. Bright & open formals perfect for entertaining. Family room features two story windows, elegant fireplace, decorative niches & great views of the pool. Gourmet kitchen w large granite island, white cabinets, Stainless appl, gas cooktop. Huge Master Suite with its own living area could be used as a study or for exercise. Master bath features jetted tub & walk in closet w custom closet system. Spacious sec bedrooms with walk in closets. Game room up. Great location walk to elementary school, close to shopping, dining and tollway. Pool maintenance & home security paid by owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Appalachian Lane have any available units?
3200 Appalachian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Appalachian Lane have?
Some of 3200 Appalachian Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Appalachian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Appalachian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Appalachian Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Appalachian Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3200 Appalachian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Appalachian Lane offers parking.
Does 3200 Appalachian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Appalachian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Appalachian Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3200 Appalachian Lane has a pool.
Does 3200 Appalachian Lane have accessible units?
No, 3200 Appalachian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Appalachian Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Appalachian Lane has units with dishwashers.

