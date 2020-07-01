All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 32 Emerald Pond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
32 Emerald Pond Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

32 Emerald Pond Drive

32 Emerald Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

32 Emerald Pond Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3 and half bathroom custom updated home with a beautiful waterfront view! Home features hand scraped hardwood floors, decorative lighting, quartz counter in kitchen, custom cabinets, double oven and eat it in kitchen. The master bedroom is down and one of the other 3 bedrooms upstairs bedrooms could be used as a master bedroom which has it's own full bathroom, there is also a large gameroom upstairs. Home is in the gated community of Willow Pond which is near shopping, entertainment and close to major freeways. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Emerald Pond Drive have any available units?
32 Emerald Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Emerald Pond Drive have?
Some of 32 Emerald Pond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Emerald Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32 Emerald Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Emerald Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32 Emerald Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 32 Emerald Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32 Emerald Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 32 Emerald Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Emerald Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Emerald Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 32 Emerald Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32 Emerald Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 32 Emerald Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Emerald Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Emerald Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District