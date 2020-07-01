32 Emerald Pond Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3 and half bathroom custom updated home with a beautiful waterfront view! Home features hand scraped hardwood floors, decorative lighting, quartz counter in kitchen, custom cabinets, double oven and eat it in kitchen. The master bedroom is down and one of the other 3 bedrooms upstairs bedrooms could be used as a master bedroom which has it's own full bathroom, there is also a large gameroom upstairs. Home is in the gated community of Willow Pond which is near shopping, entertainment and close to major freeways. Won't last long!