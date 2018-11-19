3172 Hampshire Ct

Amenities

Four bedroom home located in a gated community in Stonebriar Village behind Stonebriar Country Club and just minutes from Baylor Medical Center in Frisco. Two story home offering formal dining room, living room, breakfast nook area off of open kitchen overlooking living area. Spacious kitchen with island, all appliances also a full size washer and dryer in the utility room. Master bedroom suite walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity counter top. Game room and two bedrooms with full size bath on the second level. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natual lighting, bedroom on first level can be used as an office. Spacious backyard great for entertaining. Owner will consider one small to medium size up to 35 pounds fully grown. Tenant or agent responsible for verifying schools, community information, utilities and property information.