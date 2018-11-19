All apartments in Frisco
3172 Hampshire Ct
Last updated July 4 2019 at 7:37 AM

3172 Hampshire Ct

3172 Hampshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

3172 Hampshire Court, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four bedroom home located in a gated community in Stonebriar Village behind Stonebriar Country Club and just minutes from Baylor Medical Center in Frisco. Two story home offering formal dining room, living room, breakfast nook area off of open kitchen overlooking living area. Spacious kitchen with island, all appliances also a full size washer and dryer in the utility room. Master bedroom suite walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity counter top. Game room and two bedrooms with full size bath on the second level. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natual lighting, bedroom on first level can be used as an office. Spacious backyard great for entertaining. Owner will consider one small to medium size up to 35 pounds fully grown. Tenant or agent responsible for verifying schools, community information, utilities and property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3172 Hampshire Ct have any available units?
3172 Hampshire Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3172 Hampshire Ct have?
Some of 3172 Hampshire Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3172 Hampshire Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3172 Hampshire Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3172 Hampshire Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3172 Hampshire Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3172 Hampshire Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3172 Hampshire Ct offers parking.
Does 3172 Hampshire Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3172 Hampshire Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3172 Hampshire Ct have a pool?
No, 3172 Hampshire Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3172 Hampshire Ct have accessible units?
No, 3172 Hampshire Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3172 Hampshire Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3172 Hampshire Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

