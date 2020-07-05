3167 Izabella Court

Amenities
!! Ready to move in !! Frisco ISD Newman Elementary ! Trent Middle ! Lonestar high school ! Opposite to Future Silicon Valley of Golf (PGA) !! Home features 6 bedrooms 4 baths,6th bedroom or office. large game room open to living. This home features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, a butler's pantry, large island and is open to the family room which has 18ft ceilings crown moldings, a circular staircase. Hand scraped wood floors in the entry, family room and study. 10ft board on board Fence for private backyard for parties. Media room wired ready with speakers & Screen. water filter and water softener for purified water.