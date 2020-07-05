3167 Izabella Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

!! Ready to move in !! Frisco ISD Newman Elementary ! Trent Middle ! Lonestar high school ! Opposite to Future Silicon Valley of Golf (PGA) !! Home features 6 bedrooms 4 baths,6th bedroom or office. large game room open to living. This home features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, a butler's pantry, large island and is open to the family room which has 18ft ceilings crown moldings, a circular staircase. Hand scraped wood floors in the entry, family room and study. 10ft board on board Fence for private backyard for parties. Media room wired ready with speakers & Screen. water filter and water softener for purified water.