All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3167 Izabella Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3167 Izabella Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3167 Izabella Court

3167 Izabella Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3167 Izabella Court, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
!! Ready to move in !! Frisco ISD Newman Elementary ! Trent Middle ! Lonestar high school ! Opposite to Future Silicon Valley of Golf (PGA) !! Home features 6 bedrooms 4 baths,6th bedroom or office. large game room open to living. This home features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, a butler's pantry, large island and is open to the family room which has 18ft ceilings crown moldings, a circular staircase. Hand scraped wood floors in the entry, family room and study. 10ft board on board Fence for private backyard for parties. Media room wired ready with speakers & Screen. water filter and water softener for purified water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 Izabella Court have any available units?
3167 Izabella Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3167 Izabella Court have?
Some of 3167 Izabella Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 Izabella Court currently offering any rent specials?
3167 Izabella Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 Izabella Court pet-friendly?
No, 3167 Izabella Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3167 Izabella Court offer parking?
No, 3167 Izabella Court does not offer parking.
Does 3167 Izabella Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3167 Izabella Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 Izabella Court have a pool?
No, 3167 Izabella Court does not have a pool.
Does 3167 Izabella Court have accessible units?
No, 3167 Izabella Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 Izabella Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3167 Izabella Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District