3153 Hampshire Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Stunning 1-story backing to pond & creek - Enjoy the views from almost every room! Formal Dining & Living, 3 Bedrooms + a Study along w-3 Full Baths! Lovingly updated, this home features 3 updated baths, an updated Kitchen w-Bosch DW, blt-in Sub Zero Ref, butcher block island, granite, glass tile backspash + more. Custom drapes in addition to blinds in many rooms. Formal Dining room offers a beautiful blt-in hutch. The Family Room has wood flooring + a warming fireplace. Enjoy the screened in patio w-views of the pond + creek or the back yard hot tub! Separate utility room w-sink + closet. Best of all the sumptious Master Suite includes a sitting area, more views + oversized spa like Mstr Bth + Closet!



