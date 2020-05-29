3137 Fayette Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room internet access media room

Welcome To This Luxurious 4 Bed 4.5 Bath Home In The Beautiful Community Of Pearson Farms. Over $3K In Security Upgrades, Cameras & Wifi Connected Sprinklers. The Premium Elevation With Extended Front Porch Is A Perfect Spot To Enjoy A Quiet Evening. Home Features Include Double Front Doors, Two Fireplaces, Tall Vaulted Ceilings, Spiral Staircase, Media Room, & Game Room With Bar Area. Other Upgrades Include Granite Counters, Double Ovens, Stainless Appliances, & A Large Kitchen Island Perfect For Entertaining. Each Bedroom Has Its Own Designated Bathroom. Back Patio Is Covered For Relaxing Outdoors. Be The First To Lease This Grand Home In The Beautiful Community Of Pearson Farms and in Frisco ISD!!!