2917 Club Meadows Drive

Excellent location across from the Westside Amenity Village Center! Flexible Grey Myst floorplan with 3 bedrooms (or 2 bedrooms & a study). Foyer leads into the generously sized dining area and family room. Kitchen boasts granite counters, 42-inch cabs, Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Range and Ref. Laundry conveniently located in kitchen utility closet next to breakfast nook. Master suite has triple windows, dual sinks, medicine cabinet, oversized shower & large walk in closet. Tile Flooring Throughout. Award Winning Del Webb active adult, resort style golf course community with awesome amenities (fantastic workout facilities, tennis, indoor & outdoor pools, library, bocce ball).