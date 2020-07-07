All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:07 AM

2917 Club Meadows Drive

2917 Club Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Club Meadows Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Excellent location across from the Westside Amenity Village Center! Flexible Grey Myst floorplan with 3 bedrooms (or 2 bedrooms & a study). Foyer leads into the generously sized dining area and family room. Kitchen boasts granite counters, 42-inch cabs, Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Range and Ref. Laundry conveniently located in kitchen utility closet next to breakfast nook. Master suite has triple windows, dual sinks, medicine cabinet, oversized shower & large walk in closet. Tile Flooring Throughout. Award Winning Del Webb active adult, resort style golf course community with awesome amenities (fantastic workout facilities, tennis, indoor & outdoor pools, library, bocce ball).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Club Meadows Drive have any available units?
2917 Club Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Club Meadows Drive have?
Some of 2917 Club Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Club Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Club Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Club Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Club Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2917 Club Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Club Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 2917 Club Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Club Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Club Meadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2917 Club Meadows Drive has a pool.
Does 2917 Club Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 2917 Club Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Club Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 Club Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

