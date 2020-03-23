All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2805 Mcgregor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2805 Mcgregor Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:10 PM

2805 Mcgregor Drive

2805 Mcgregor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2805 Mcgregor Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Like new Mercedes home in Traditions of Frisco section of Christie Ranch. Ranch style single story home, hardwood floors, 8 solid core doors, centerpiece dining area perfect for entertaining. Media room. Open kitchen with granite counter tops & large island. Beautifully Landscaped Front and back yards. Extended covered back patio with pergola, wonderful outdoor living space, & extra lighting...ideal for relaxing evenings. This is a fantastic home....no kidding. Frisco ISD. Pets are on a case by case basis. No Pet over 20 lbs. Sorry..No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Mcgregor Drive have any available units?
2805 Mcgregor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Mcgregor Drive have?
Some of 2805 Mcgregor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Mcgregor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Mcgregor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Mcgregor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Mcgregor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Mcgregor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Mcgregor Drive offers parking.
Does 2805 Mcgregor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Mcgregor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Mcgregor Drive have a pool?
No, 2805 Mcgregor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Mcgregor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 Mcgregor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Mcgregor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Mcgregor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District