2805 Mcgregor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Like new Mercedes home in Traditions of Frisco section of Christie Ranch. Ranch style single story home, hardwood floors, 8 solid core doors, centerpiece dining area perfect for entertaining. Media room. Open kitchen with granite counter tops & large island. Beautifully Landscaped Front and back yards. Extended covered back patio with pergola, wonderful outdoor living space, & extra lighting...ideal for relaxing evenings. This is a fantastic home....no kidding. Frisco ISD. Pets are on a case by case basis. No Pet over 20 lbs. Sorry..No Smoking.