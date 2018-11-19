2802 DOE CREEK Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool media room

Stunning Home Sitting on Corner Lot! Spacious Foyer with Travertine Flooring and Iron Baluster Staircase. Hand Scraped Hardwoods Throughout Family Room and Study with French Doors. Open Kitchen Offering Granite, Tile Backsplash, Hickory Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop & Island. The Upstairs is an Entertainers Dream with Gameroom, Bar with Stone Features, Sink, Ice Maker & Mini Frig with a Separate Media Room with Built Ins. Additional Features Include Plantation Shutters, Baldwin Hardware, Upgraded Lighting, Upgraded Brick and Stone Landscape Edging. Enjoy the Lone Star Ranch Amenities with 3 Tiered Pool, Fitness Center, Lake & Clubhouse.