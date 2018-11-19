All apartments in Frisco
2802 DOE CREEK Trail
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:41 AM

2802 DOE CREEK Trail

2802 Doe Creek Trail · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2802 Doe Creek Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
media room
Stunning Home Sitting on Corner Lot! Spacious Foyer with Travertine Flooring and Iron Baluster Staircase. Hand Scraped Hardwoods Throughout Family Room and Study with French Doors. Open Kitchen Offering Granite, Tile Backsplash, Hickory Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop & Island. The Upstairs is an Entertainers Dream with Gameroom, Bar with Stone Features, Sink, Ice Maker & Mini Frig with a Separate Media Room with Built Ins. Additional Features Include Plantation Shutters, Baldwin Hardware, Upgraded Lighting, Upgraded Brick and Stone Landscape Edging. Enjoy the Lone Star Ranch Amenities with 3 Tiered Pool, Fitness Center, Lake & Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 DOE CREEK Trail have any available units?
2802 DOE CREEK Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 DOE CREEK Trail have?
Some of 2802 DOE CREEK Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 DOE CREEK Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2802 DOE CREEK Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 DOE CREEK Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2802 DOE CREEK Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2802 DOE CREEK Trail offer parking?
No, 2802 DOE CREEK Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2802 DOE CREEK Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 DOE CREEK Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 DOE CREEK Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2802 DOE CREEK Trail has a pool.
Does 2802 DOE CREEK Trail have accessible units?
No, 2802 DOE CREEK Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 DOE CREEK Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 DOE CREEK Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

