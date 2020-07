Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bed 3 bath home in the heart of Frisco! Granite counter tops in the kitchen, large family room and study. Master and Guest bed are located downstairs, other bedrooms upstairs with large media room that's wired for surround. Built in Intercom system in all rooms with main console in study. Iron balusters on the stairs. Stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard with deck and newer 8ft fence with decorative gates.